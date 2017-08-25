Practical Tips On How To Get Rid Of Bugs

When you have pests in your home, you may feel like there is no end in sight. Sometimes it just seems they're growing in number, even though you're doing all you can. If so, keep reading to get some great ideas for handling the problem.

One of the ways that you can reduce the amount of centipedes and bugs in your house is to get a dehumidifier. This device will help to take the moisture out of the air, which is an environment that bugs love to go to. This will help to curtail your bug problem in the summer.

If you decide to use pesticide, keep in mind that these harmful chemicals could hurt your pets. If possible, have someone take care of your pets until you get rid of your pest problem. Make sure the food you give to your pets does not come in contact with the pesticides.

If you're a pet owner, your pets may be the reason pests keep coming back. Take the time to keep your pet's food bowls clean. If any water from their dish is spilled, wipe it up immediately. Store pet food in plastic containers rather than the paper bags they come in. All these things can attract bugs.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

If you have any leaky pipes or anything that drips water, make sure that you get them repaired. Leaving water around is a good way of keeping pests in your home. They will not want to leave because you are giving them a way to get the water that they need.

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of these insects by mixing some borax and sugar. Pour this concoction on your doorstep and all around your home. If you know where the ants come from, pour a generous quantity of borax and sugar in these areas. The ants will be drawn by the sugar but the borax will kill them.

If you notice centipedes in your house, you have another pest problem that you may not know about. Centipedes prey on other insects; so, if you see them in your home, you have another pest infestation. There are many products available to help you rid your home of these pesky pests.

Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks in the screens, walls, windows, and doors. Seal all of these cracks to help eliminate pests. When the pests can't get inside, then the battle is halfway won. Install new thresholds on your doors, fix holes in screens, and repair weather stripping on your windows for best results.

Drains are a common place in which pests can be found. Clean your drains every single month. Snake all drains and use liquid pipe cleaner. Debris can cause mold growth, which provides pests with an excellent living area.

If you live in a home that has pests in it, make sure that you call and exterminator before you move to a new home. Many people fail to do this and they end up carrying bugs with them to their new places. This means you will have the same issue all over again in a new place.

Plug in pest repellents are effective tools for eliminating bugs. You plug these into your outlets, and they will scare rodents away. The great thing about these devices is that they are safe to use around the house. Rodents will avoid this area since they don't like the sound.

If you see a row of ants in your garden, and you want to prevent ants from getting into your house from the outside, draw a line of chalk around your home's perimeter. Ants turn away when they encounter chalk. You can draw a line of chalk at the base your house to minimize chances of entry.

Hornets, wasps, and other dangerous bees (not honey bees) are a seemingly scary problem that can be exterminated easily. Wasp and hornet killer is inexpensive and doesn't require you to be near the nest to use it. Alternatively, hair spray can also be used through products designed to kill wasps/hornets are preferable.

If you see ants in your home, follow them. This should help you discover where they are getting in at. Most of the time they will find a crack or crevice near a window or the molding. Once you know where the problem is originating from, put down a little laundry detergent (assuming you don't have children or pets that can get to it) to create a temporary fix.

As was mentioned in the beginning of this article, pest infestations are an extremely common problem for almost all homeowners. If you are currently experiencing a pest control problem or simply want to avoid dealing with one in the future, apply all the great pest control tips you've read about in this article. By taking effective action you can keep your home pest-free.