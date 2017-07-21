Need Home Improvement Guidance? Check Out These Tips

A lot of people who own homes have wanted to do some home improvement at a time. They can tell you that, particularly when a homeowner does not have much experience, a fine line exists between failure and success. The article below has tips to help you plan your next project.

Painting a room is perhaps the cheapest home improvement you can carry out. A fresh coat of paint in a different shade or texture can completely transform a room for minimal cost. If your walls are not in the best condition and you don't have time to re-plaster them before painting, consider hanging wallpaper instead, to avoid drawing attention to the damage.

When it comes to home improvement, it is important to realize that the more customized your have, the less likely it will be appreciated by your future buyers. If you are concerned about the resale value of your house, it is important to appeal to the general public as opposed to your own tastes.

Focus on exterior lighting for your next home improvement project. Installing an outdoor motion detector is a good choice; the sensor will ensure that the light only comes on when you need it to. Not only does this save you money on energy bills, but the motion detector is also a good security feature. It alerts you if anyone is walking around your property.

If you don't want to invest money into buying a slipcover for your chair, you can make your own from a bed sheet. Buy a twin or queen-size bed sheet from cotton in the color of your choice. Drape it over your chair, and affix it with safety pins in a fashion that isn't noticeable.

Make sure you turn off the right power circuit whenever you work on anything electrical. Not taking this important step can cause you to be electrocuted or even die.

If your house is low on usable space and you need an extra space, consider looking to your attic or basement for help. You can easily choose to turn your basement into a livable environment such as an office, man cave or recreation room. If your basement already has a staircase, a roof and separate walls, it can be a very cost effective way to improve your home.

Home improvement stores are the center of all home improvement projects. Not only do the stores sell everything you need to start a project, the staff tends to be knowledgeable and can help you if you ever get stuck. Many stores also offer classes on how to effectively improve your home yourself.

Securely screw your bookcases and other tall furniture to your walls! Not only is this step an important safety precaution in fortifying your home for a potential earthquake, doing so might actually prevent a child or elderly person from knocking these tall items over on themselves and sustaining serious injuries.

Replace counter tops in your bathroom and kitchen with new marble or granite tops. Over time, counters will wear down especially if they are made of laminate. Older homes can have outdated or vintage counters. By replacing the counters you will improve the eye appeal and home value without spending a great deal of cash.

When your home improvement or renovation project is big enough, you will likely be working with a general contractor, who will have sub-contractors working for him in turn. If problems arise on the job, your general contractor may blame his subs. As the homeowner, you are the boss. Be sympathetic but firm in reminding the general contractor that he is ultimately responsible for his subs' work.

Improve the look of your kitchen with a natural stone counter-top. Stone counter-tops come in a range of patterns and colors, and are possibly the most durable surface that you can choose. Sold in slabs, they are waterproof and heat resistant, and resist scratches and stains. There are a number of popular natural stone counter-tops to choose from, including marble, slate, granite and soapstone. While they tend to be quite expensive, it is worth the investment, as they last a very long time, and add value to your house.

The average home can lose air through their windows, which causes higher utility bills. Getting your bigger windows double-glazed can cut energy transfer by up to half, which will have a huge impact on your energy bills. What's more, it will keep indoor temperatures at sane levels, even if outdoor temperatures are sub-zero or 100+.

Every six months, you need to drain the water from your water heater. This will help your water heater last much longer. All you have to do is attach a hose to the drain valve, turning it on just like a spigot.

Live with your new home's flaws for a few days, or even weeks, in order to avoid making changes you may come to regret later. Give yourself time to see what works and what doesn't in the home's spaces. In fact, what you initially perceived as a flaw, may end up being the very thing that gives character to your new home.

If you are the proud owner of a home with a slate roof, a good thing to do is clean it regularly. Do what you can to keep it in good condition and it can last 75-200 years. It is not nicknamed 'the hundred year roof' for nothing.

Before performing renovations on your home, you should make sure you find the permits that you need well in advance of the actual renovation project. If you do not get these permits, then you will not be able to carry out your project when the time comes. If you are not sure about the proper permits that you need, hire a professional general contractor.

As stated in the beginning of this article, an inexperienced homeowner could have great difficulty planning and executing a home improvement project. Without the right help, it will be luck. Implement what you've just learned, and change your odds.