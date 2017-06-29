Easy Pest Control Techniques That Actually Work Well

From tiny pests you can't see with the naked eye to mammals you can't get rid of, pests are obnoxious. Want to get rid of yours? This article will present to you many different ideas for tackling your pesky problem, allowing you to better your life as quickly as possible.

Vacuuming rugs helps eliminate the pests inside a home. Any bugs you have in your home will be picked up. Toss the bag when you are finished.

If you are apprehensive about using chemical pest control in your home, try traps instead. Physical traps work to attract the pest and then trap it. Some work like traditional mouse traps that snap closed and kill the pest, while others involve a sticky sheet that adheres the pest to the sheet so you can remove it from your home.

One of the things that you can do to reduce the amount of pests in your home is to check the exterior of your home for colonies of ants or bugs. You can exterminate from the outside first, as this is generally where the problem will start from before it comes in your house.

A dog trained to sniff for termites is the best method for checking for an infestation around the house. Human termite inspectors cannot verify that your entire home is safe from termites. In fact, these inspectors can only claim up to one-third is safe. A dog with the right training is able to check about 100 percent of the house. Trained dogs can detect methane gas that results from the eating of wood by termites.

You should always fix any leaks in the plumbing of your house. You will also want to look for any other sources of water lying around. A place people often look is under their houseplants. Bugs tend to go places in which they can find water so they can drink and breed.

If you have ants, look for boric acid. Boric acid, sometimes listed as orthoboric acid, is the most effective pesticide for ants. In addition, many of the baits containing this are safe for use around pets and children, although you should always carefully read all safety labels to be sure.

Make sure that there is proper ventilation in all areas of your home and also the attic. This is important as pests will feast on low quality air, which can be caused by poor ventilation. Make sure that your vents are working efficiently and get them checked frequently throughout the year.

If you are struggling with an ant problem in your house, make sure you are not feeding your unwanted visitors! Be very diligent about putting away any food after you eat it and keep your countertops and floors clean. Take out your trash regularly and if you have pets, don't leave their food out overnight.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

Store flour, cereals, sugar, and other dry goods in sealed plastic, glass, or metal containers. This prevents invasions of pantry moths, weevils, ants, and even mice in your kitchen. Do not count on cardboard or other flimsy packaging to keep pests out. Mice can chew through them, and insects can penetrate tiny openings.

Eliminate the clutter in your home to get rid of potential pest problems. There are many areas in the home that are clutter magnets, like bookshelves counters, and tables. Take some time out and reduce the clutter within your home and you'll get rid of many nesting spots for pests.

If you want to take on your pest problem yourself, be sure to bring along a sample of your pests to the store whenever purchasing pesticides. This helps them decide what pest you're dealing with and what pesticide is needed. Certain pesticides eliminate certain pests. That way, you will know you have the right tool for the job.

If you own a dog, use it! Dogs are the best things to have in order to keep pests at bay. They will scare most furry pests away and will also notice them sooner than people will. Pay attention to what your dog does. If you see it scratching or sniffing around in an area a lot, there might be a pest living in that area so you should check it out!

You might be getting bugs outside because of your lights. Try to keep these lights away from the entrances of your home. Prevent bugs entering your home by making use of orange and yellow porch lights that are not as attractive to bugs.

Mosquito infestations in your yard can be highly problematic, especially in the late summer. To prevent mosquitoes from infesting your yard and using it for breeding, make sure you don't have any stagnant pools of water in your yard. Change the water in bird baths every week and avoid water build-up in sand boxes and other containers.

You don't need fancy sealants to keep mice out of your home. Stuff any hole or crack which is 0.25" or larger with poison, and then fill up the space with steel wool to ensure nothing will go back inside. Use a long screwdriver to really stuff the hole good and full.

Do not let people into your home that you know have a pest problem. Fleas, bed bugs, cockroaches and many other pests can be carried from home to home. If you know for a fact that, someone has a pest problem do your best to keep them out of your home.

Colonies of fire ants in your backyard are not exactly welcoming! Instead of calling the exterminator, try this good old trick. It is said that fire ants are repelled by the smell of human urine. Sprinkle human urine on fire ant mounds and they will decide to move somewhere else!

You deserve to be able to put your feet up at night without worrying about what will be under them when you get up. Bugs and rodents are a nightmare to live with and a real hassle to get rid of. Hopefully, you've found a solution to your problem in this article.